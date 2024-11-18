CA's address to nation disappoints BNP: Fakhrul
Chief advisor Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus’ address to the nation has disappointed BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the speech did not roll out a roadmap for election.
Mirza Fakhrul made the remark while speaking at a discussion marking 48th birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani at the National Press Club today, Monday.
“Our chief adviser addressed the nation yesterday marking 100 days in government. It was good. Many became hopeful but I was a bit disappointed. I expected the chief adviser to identify the challenges with all his prudence and give an outline for the election,” said Mirza Fakhrul.
The BNP leader said, “Why am I talking about the election again and again? It’s because half of our problems will be solved with elections. Whether the BNP will go to power or not is not an issue.”
“Those who are trying to harm Bangladesh, destabilize the country and move towards conflict will back down if the roadmap of the election is declared as there will be people’s backing for the government. We have to consider this,” Mirza Fakhrul added.
Saying that BNP not only wants reforms but also initiated it, the BNP leader said, “We have not created any obstruction, rather we are supporting you in all aspects. But the cronies of autocrats and fascists are still in the secretariat. How can you work with them (in the positions)?”
He said most of the bureaucrats holding different offices were cronies of the past autocratic government and no action is visible against them.
Fakhrul urged the government to try to dismantle illegal syndicates in the market.
“I believe this government, the people of Bangladesh and the youth will be able to build a new Bangladesh,” Fakhrul hoped.
Chaired by BNP’s vice chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu, BNP leaders Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Khairul Kabir Khokon, Abdus Salam Azad, Helen Jerin Khan, Asadul Karim and Nazmul Haque, among others, addressed the meeting.