CA's address to nation disappoints BNP: Fakhrul

Chief advisor Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus’ address to the nation has disappointed BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as the speech did not roll out a roadmap for election.

Mirza Fakhrul made the remark while speaking at a discussion marking 48th birth anniversary of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani at the National Press Club today, Monday.

“Our chief adviser addressed the nation yesterday marking 100 days in government. It was good. Many became hopeful but I was a bit disappointed. I expected the chief adviser to identify the challenges with all his prudence and give an outline for the election,” said Mirza Fakhrul.

The BNP leader said, “Why am I talking about the election again and again? It’s because half of our problems will be solved with elections. Whether the BNP will go to power or not is not an issue.”