We are saddened over killing, rape incidents: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Sunday they were saddened over the recent incidents of killings and rapes across the country.

He said that they are also upset over intolerance of young generation, as well as various companies’ workers taking streets to press their demands anytime. He urged all to have patience.

Mirza Fakhrul said this while addressing an Iftar party organised by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) at National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday.