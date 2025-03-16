We are saddened over killing, rape incidents: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Sunday they were saddened over the recent incidents of killings and rapes across the country.
He said that they are also upset over intolerance of young generation, as well as various companies’ workers taking streets to press their demands anytime. He urged all to have patience.
Mirza Fakhrul said this while addressing an Iftar party organised by Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) at National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday.
Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have emerged from a very dangerous environment. So, we have to be patient for a little longer. I become worried while reading newspapers. Killings, attacks, rapes are reaching a level that is saddening all of us.”
Regarding election, the BNP leaders said lawmakers elected by the people would be able to run the country from parliament and carry out necessary reforms as soon as elections will be held.
Fascist forces have started becoming active taking the advantages of the delay, as well as extremists are also trying to take the advantage, he added.
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami’s secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, DUJ president Shahidul Islam, BFUJ’s acting president Obaidur Rahman Shahin and journalist leader Kader Goni Chowdhury, among others, spoke at the event.