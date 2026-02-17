We will implement the July Charter to the letter: Salahuddin Ahmed

The meeting was presided over by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman. By unanimous decision, Tarique Rahman was elected as the parliamentary party leader and the prime minister.

Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters that during the meeting, Tarique Rahman issued two directives for the party’s MPs, no MP should accept duty-free car facilities, and no MP should take government plots.

The BNP leader added, “Change starts from today. Being an MP in this country no longer means they will be more equal than everyone else.”

BNP’s newly elected MPs did not take the oath as members of the constitutional reform council. On the reason for not taking this oath, Salahuddin Ahmed said that to reflect the people’s will as expressed in the referendum, they must first go to the parliament. In parliament, necessary laws and constitutional amendments must be enacted.