We will implement the July Charter to the letter: Salahuddin Ahmed
Salahuddin Ahmed, a member of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)’s standing committee and the party’s newly elected member of parliament (MP) from Cox’s Bazar-1, said, “We are committed and pledged to implement the July National Charter exactly as it was signed as a document of political consensus.”
He made the remarks to journalists today, Tuesday, shortly after 12:30 pm, following the first meeting of BNP’s parliamentary party at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. The meeting took place after BNP’s newly elected MPs had taken their oath as members of parliament.
The meeting was presided over by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman. By unanimous decision, Tarique Rahman was elected as the parliamentary party leader and the prime minister.
Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters that during the meeting, Tarique Rahman issued two directives for the party’s MPs, no MP should accept duty-free car facilities, and no MP should take government plots.
The BNP leader added, “Change starts from today. Being an MP in this country no longer means they will be more equal than everyone else.”
BNP’s newly elected MPs did not take the oath as members of the constitutional reform council. On the reason for not taking this oath, Salahuddin Ahmed said that to reflect the people’s will as expressed in the referendum, they must first go to the parliament. In parliament, necessary laws and constitutional amendments must be enacted.
Salahuddin Ahmed also remarked that under the existing constitution, the chief election commissioner (CEC) has no authority to administer the oath of the constitutional reform council members. The CEC did not approach them to administer their oath as members of the constitutional reform council, and they did not take the oath,” he said.
The BNP standing committee member added, “Everything must be conducted constitutionally. Up to now, we have proceeded according to constitutional procedures, and we will continue to govern this state constitutionally in the future as well.”