Hope of minus 2 not to be fulfilled, election is the first reform: Amir Khasru

Amir Khasru said democracy has to be established in Bangladesh. The first task for this is holding the election.

Terming elections as the first reforms, the senior BNP leader insisted the reform initiatives and the movement to reestablish democracy have to be started with this. “The aspirations for changes will be fulfilled through democratic process in the future.”

Amir Khasru further said if someone talks about depoliticisation or minus two, those would be their figment of imagination and their problem. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party is standing with the country as the most popular party at the crossroad. Most popular leaders in the country are Begum Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman. Bangladesh is waiting for them and will continue to wait.

“Those who speak about minus two, this is their wishful thinking. That will never be fulfilled. Ershad could not do that, not even during the 1/11 days. And, currently BNP is more powerful than any time in the past. The party cannot be exterminated,” he stated while talking to the media.