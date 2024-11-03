Jatiya Party under pressure, BNP considers the situation unnecessary
The recent attack, vandalism, and arson at the central office of Jatiya Party (JaPa) has sparked reaction among the political parties.
The major opposition party, BNP, considers this 'an unnecessary act' in current politics. The BNP has also viewed this as a conspiracy to destabilize the country.
This event occurred within three months of the interim government taking office, raising concerns among many. Some see it as an overzealous act by certain individuals, prompting discussions on who ultimately benefits or suffers from it. However, Jatiya Party is under a certain degree of pressure.
Despite the incident, JaPa had planned a rally, which was countered by a demonstration organized by under the banner of anti-fascism students, workers and masses.
In response to the tensions between the two sides, Dhaka Metropolitan Police imposed restrictions on gatherings in the area around the JaPa office, which both groups complied with by canceling their events.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "We think this is a calculated attempt to create instability in the country unnecessarily."
In response to the queries from newsmen about the matter, Fakhrul said, "Who are we to ban the political party? People will take the decision."
Speaking to reporters after a memorial meeting for a deceased BNP leader, Sabih Uddin Ahmed, Mirza Fakhrul said the situation surrounding the JaPa is a conspiracy to generate uncertainty in the country.
He said that the matter, which is not an issue, is being brought to the fore to hatch a conspiracy.
The six-party alliance Ganatantra Mancha, which is an ally of BNP, also thinks the situation created surrounding the Jatiya Party is unnecessary.
The Students against Discrimination movement is attempting to corner the Jatiya Party politically, viewing it as an ally of the recently ousted Awami League. As part of this strategy, the interim government has been avoiding engagement with JaPa.
During the recent dialogue of political parties with chief adviser Muhammad Yunus, Jatiya Party along with the Awami League and the parties connected with the 14-party alliance was excluded.
This has led to anger and dissatisfaction, resulting in a standoff between the leadership of Jatiya Party and a faction of the anti-discrimination student movement.
Following this, on Thursday evening a group of people under the banner of 'Students, Workers, and People Against Fascism' attacked the central office of Jatiya Party in Kakrail, Dhaka and later set furniture on fire. As a result, the party's office was damaged.
While Awami League remains sidelined after being ousted from power, this incident has become positive for JaPa which was out of the picture. Although Jatiya Party is called the 'cohort' of Awami League deposed from power, the party remains active. JaPa chief GM Quader has vehemently protested the actions against his party and provided context on the challenges the JaPa faced during previous elections.
People concerned said there was no unified decision from the entire leadership of the Students against Discrimination movement and the National Nagorik Committee to take such a tough measure against Jatiya Party.
It appears that some individuals acted out of personal frustration or enthusiasm. Some people said the anti-discrimination students created an expectation for the nation by leading the anti-fascist mass uprising. Reaching such a position, the students have faced criticism for making hasty decisions on various matters and for getting involved in incidents like this.
Nonetheless, student leaders have made statements on social media suggesting that the JP will follow a similar path as the Awami League.
The top leader of Ganatantra Mancha and Ganosamhati Andolan chief coordinator Zonayed Saki have asserted that connecting the student movement with the arson at the JaPa office is inappropriate.
He said, "We have to face the facisits and their associates directly."
However, on Saturday, leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement, Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam, made a joint post on Facebook. They wrote, "JaPa will follow the path that the sister has taken."
This implies that Jatiya Party will follow the same course as Sheikh Hasina. The leaders of the JaPa view this stance as an attempt to eliminate their party from politics.