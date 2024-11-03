Jatiya Party under pressure, BNP considers the situation unnecessary

The recent attack, vandalism, and arson at the central office of Jatiya Party (JaPa) has sparked reaction among the political parties.

The major opposition party, BNP, considers this 'an unnecessary act' in current politics. The BNP has also viewed this as a conspiracy to destabilize the country.

This event occurred within three months of the interim government taking office, raising concerns among many. Some see it as an overzealous act by certain individuals, prompting discussions on who ultimately benefits or suffers from it. However, Jatiya Party is under a certain degree of pressure.

Despite the incident, JaPa had planned a rally, which was countered by a demonstration organized by under the banner of anti-fascism students, workers and masses.

In response to the tensions between the two sides, Dhaka Metropolitan Police imposed restrictions on gatherings in the area around the JaPa office, which both groups complied with by canceling their events.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, "We think this is a calculated attempt to create instability in the country unnecessarily."