3rd phase polls to 1,700 UPs, 10 municipalities on 28 Nov

Earlier, a meeting of the EC regarding the third phase elections to the local bodies was held at the Nirbachon Bhaban with chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair.
Humayun Kabir said, under the 3rd phase polls, elections to 31 UPs and all the 10 municipalities will be held using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
According to the election schedule for both UPs and municipalities, the last date for submitting nomination papers is 2 November, the nomination papers will be scrutinised on 4 November and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 11 November.
Responding to a question from reporters, the EC secretary said the voting date has been fixed considering the final exam routines of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC). So, the voting date may not cause any problem to the polls, he added.
EC additional secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath, NID wing director general AKM Humayun Kabir, joint secretary Farhad Ahmmed Khan and director (joint secretary) SM Asaduzzaman were present at press briefing, among others.
Earlier, elections to 369 UPs were held under the first phase while polling to 848 UPs are scheduled to be held on 11 November under the second phase.