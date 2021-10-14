3rd phase polls to 1,700 UPs, 10 municipalities on 28 Nov

Earlier, a meeting of the EC regarding the third phase elections to the local bodies was held at the Nirbachon Bhaban with chief election commissioner KM Nurul Huda in the chair.

Humayun Kabir said, under the 3rd phase polls, elections to 31 UPs and all the 10 municipalities will be held using the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

According to the election schedule for both UPs and municipalities, the last date for submitting nomination papers is 2 November, the nomination papers will be scrutinised on 4 November and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is 11 November.