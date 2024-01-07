Cox’s Bazar-1: Jafar Alam quits polls alleging ‘rigging by BGB, intelligence agency’

Later, the election commission and the High Court cancelled Salahuddin Ahmed’s candidature declaring him a loan defaulter. This led the governing party to extend its support to Kalyan Party’s Syed Muhammad Ibrahim in the constituency.

In a video message, Jafar Alam told the people of Chakaria and Pekua, “I contested in the 12th parliamentary elections with ‘truck’ as my electoral symbol. The people of Chakaria and Pekua supported me unequivocally. Realising this a certain intelligence agency and BGB members started occupying different centres beating out my agents after 12:00 pm and stuffing ballots. They even injured the presiding officer brutally. As a result, I thought it is better to stay away from the election than leading to any casualty in the process of preventing this. This is what I have done. I’m grateful to you all. I was by your side and will stay.”