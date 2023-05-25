Voting begins in Gazipur city election

Voting in the election to Gazipur City Corporation began on Thursday morning. The voting is being held in electronic voting machine (EVM) in all 480 polling centres.

The voting started at 8:00 am and it will continue until 4:00 pm without any break, said the official sources of the election commission.

Returning officer Faridul Islam said voting started from 8:00 am and will continue until 4:00 pm. Votes of all the people who would enter the centre within time will be casted whatever time it takes.”

The EC has installed CCTV cameras in all the centres as an attempt to organise a free and fair election.