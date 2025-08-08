No one is willing to accept politics built around either “pro-’71” or “anti-’71: Nahid Islam

Stating that “after ‘24, a new political reality and a new generation of people emerged—those who participated in and won the battle of ‘24,” National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has said, “We have crossed over from ‘71 and arrived in ‘24.”

He further said, “Those who now seek to revive the politics of “for or against ‘71” want to drag the country back into an outdated political framework…. No one is willing to accept politics built around the binary of being either “pro-’71” or “anti-’71.””

Nahid Islam wrote this in his Facebook status in English today, Friday. Below is his Facebook status: