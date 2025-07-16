Curfew imposed in Gopalganj from 8:00pm
Authorities have imposed a curfew in Gopalganj from 8:00pm until 6:00pm Thursday after violent clashes and fatalities during a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in the district today.
The Chief Adviser’s Press Wing made this announcement this evening.
Chaos erupted earlier today when the NCP rally in Gopalganj came under attack. Tensions escalated further as NCP leaders were assaulted again while leaving the venue. Security forces, including police and army personnel, reportedly used sound grenades and blank rounds in an attempt to control the situation.
At least two people were killed by gunfire during the clashes.
NCP’s Chief Coordinator, Nasiruddin Patwary, blamed the Awami League for the attacks on the rally and its leaders.