3 killed in attacks and clashes over NCP rally in Gopalganj

Three people have been killed in attacks and clashes over a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj, hospital and family sources said.

The deceased are Dipto Saha, 25, son of Shantosh Saha, a resident of Udoyon Road in Gopalganj town, Ramzan Kazi of Kotwalipara and Sohel Molla, 41, of Tungipara.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at 4:45pm today, Wednesday, Gopalganj general hospital superintendent Jibitesh Biswas said three people were brought to the hospital dead. They were bullet-hit, he added.

Talking to the relatives of the deceased, Prothom Alo confirmed two deaths. Death of another could not be confirmed. Later, Prothom Alo confirmed death of another at around 7:30pm.