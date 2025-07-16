3 killed in attacks and clashes over NCP rally in Gopalganj
Three people have been killed in attacks and clashes over a rally organised by the National Citizen Party (NCP) in Gopalganj, hospital and family sources said.
The deceased are Dipto Saha, 25, son of Shantosh Saha, a resident of Udoyon Road in Gopalganj town, Ramzan Kazi of Kotwalipara and Sohel Molla, 41, of Tungipara.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at 4:45pm today, Wednesday, Gopalganj general hospital superintendent Jibitesh Biswas said three people were brought to the hospital dead. They were bullet-hit, he added.
Talking to the relatives of the deceased, Prothom Alo confirmed two deaths. Death of another could not be confirmed. Later, Prothom Alo confirmed death of another at around 7:30pm.
Preferring not to be named, an official at the hospital said the relatives have taken away the body of the person.
Jibitesh Biswas said nine more poeple with bullet-hit were brought to the hospital. They are undergoing surgery.
When Gopalganj superintendent of police Md Mizanur Rahman was contacted for his comment over the deaths. He didn't receive calls.
Gopalganj Deputy commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman and additional deputy commissioner Md Golam Kabir also declined to talk over phone.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, deceased Dipto Saha's uncle at the hospital said after lunch Dipto was on his way to the shop. He received bullet in his abdomen at the Chourangi area of the town.
Deceased's Ramzan Kazi's father Kamrul Kazi said, "My son was killed. My son didn't make any fault. Where will I get my son?"
Deceased Sohel Molla was a mobile trader at Keramot Ali Plaza at Chourangi area of Gopalganj town.
Earlier, an incident of attack took place after the rally of the National Citizen Party (NCP) at Poura Park in Gopalganj.
Witnesses said a group of people armed with sticks and clubs encircled the NCP leaders and activists and carried out attack on them. They surrounded the NCP members and blocked police vehicles from all sides.
Later, NCP chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary complained to newspersons that Awami League leaders and activists carried out the attack.
He also alleged although the police and the army were present at the scene, they did not stop them.
The NCP leader claimed that they were told that everything was under control. However, upon reaching the venue, they realised that was not the case.
Earlier, around 1:45pm some 200-300 local Awami League supporters with sticks and clubs arrived at the venue of the CNP rally. The on-duty policemen were seen taking refuge in the nearby court premises when the attack began. The NCP leaders and activists who were at the venue also left the spot promptly.
NCP leaders and activists alleged that those, who carried out the attack, are the supporters of Awami League.
