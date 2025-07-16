NCP’s March to Gopalganj: UNO’s vehicle attacked after fire at police van

Following the incident of setting fire to a police vehicle in Gopalganj, the vehicle of the local Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) was attacked on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place on the Gopalganj-Tekerhat road at Kansur in the Sadar upazila around 11:30 am.

These incidents took place before the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) ‘March to Gopalganj’ procession and rally.