NCP’s March to Gopalganj: UNO’s vehicle attacked after fire at police van
Following the incident of setting fire to a police vehicle in Gopalganj, the vehicle of the local Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) was attacked on Wednesday morning.
The incident took place on the Gopalganj-Tekerhat road at Kansur in the Sadar upazila around 11:30 am.
These incidents took place before the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) ‘March to Gopalganj’ procession and rally.
Earlier in the day, around 9:30 am, a police vehicle was attacked and set on fire on the Ulpur-Durgapur road at Khatiyagarh Charpara in the Sadar upazila. Three police members were injured in the attack.
Upon receiving news of the incident, UNO Md Rakibul Hasan went to visit the area. A group of persons attacked his vehicle at Kansur while he was returning to the office. The driver of his vehicle was injured in the incident.
Speaking to newspersons, UNO Rakibul Hasan said, “After learning of the untoward incident involving the police vehicle, I went to inspect the area. On the way back, when we reached Kansur, a group of people attacked our car. The driver, Mohammad Hamim, was injured.”
UNO Rakibul Hasan further said, “We could not yet identify the people involved with the incident.”
NCP has been observing “July March to Build the Nation” from 1 July. The party has already observed the programme in several districts. As part of this initiative, today’s event in Gopalganj was declared as ‘16 July: March to Gopalganj’ through a post on the party’s verified Facebook page.
Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman said that an NCP street rally was scheduled in Gopalganj town today, with their motorcade expected to pass through the Ulpur-Durgapur road. Police were patrolling the area when the attack on the police vehicle occurred.
He further said, “We still don’t know who was behind the attack and arson. Three police members sustained injuries in the attack and one vehicle was completely destroyed. The injured are receiving medical treatment at a hospital.”