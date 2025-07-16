NCP leaders, activists attacked in Gopalganj, section 144 imposed
A group of armed individuals carried out attacks on the leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) as soon as the party ended their rally in Gopalganj.
They surrounded the NCP members and blocked police vehicles from all sides.
At that moment, members of the police and army fired sound grenades and blank shots in an attempt to bring the situation under control.
The NCP leaders and activists turned their vehicles and left the scene through a different route.
Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed section 144 in the district to contain the situation.
The attack was carried out around 2:45 pm Wednesday at the Poura Park of the city.
Later, NCP chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary complained to newspersons that Awami League leaders and activists carried out the attack.
He also alleged although the police and the army were present at the scene, they did not stop them.
The NCP leader claimed that they were told that everything was under control. However, upon reaching the venue, they realised that was not the case.
Earlier, around 1:45pm some 200-300 local supporters of Awami League vandalised the venue with sticks at the Poura park.
The on-duty policemen were seen taking refuge in the nearby court premises when the attack began.
The NCP leaders and activists who were at the venue also left the spot promptly.
The NCP leaders claimed all those who attacked them were supporters of Awami League.
The attackers vandalised chairs on the stage and tore down banners. Shortly after, Gopalganj superintendent of police Mizanur Rahman arrived at the scene. NCP activists regrouped and, along with police, chased the attackers away.