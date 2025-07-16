NCP leaders, activists attacked in Gopalganj, section 144 imposed

A group of armed individuals carried out attacks on the leaders and activists of the National Citizen Party (NCP) as soon as the party ended their rally in Gopalganj.

They surrounded the NCP members and blocked police vehicles from all sides.

At that moment, members of the police and army fired sound grenades and blank shots in an attempt to bring the situation under control.

The NCP leaders and activists turned their vehicles and left the scene through a different route.

Meanwhile, the district administration has imposed section 144 in the district to contain the situation.