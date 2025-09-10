DUCSU election: Sanzida says she will do everything to uphold trust

Following her victory, she posted from her verified Facebook page at around 1:00pm on Wednesday.

In her post, she wrote, “I shall not diminish those who sincerely assisted me during this challenging electoral journey by offering mere thanks. I am deeply grateful to all who cast their votes and placed their trust on me. I will make every possible effort to uphold that trust. As Research and Publication Secretary, I am eager to work in coordination with the other candidates. I also welcome your advice and continued support.”

Sanzida had previously sustained injuries on 15 July last year, when members of the now-banned Chhatra League attacked Dhaka University’s campus during the July uprising.

In her honour, several student panels, including the Chhatra Dal, refrained from nominating a candidate for the Research and Publication Secretary position.

At that time, Sanzida told Prothom Alo, “I am grateful to the organisations, including Chhatra Dal and Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad, for honouring me. However, I wish to win through my own struggle.”