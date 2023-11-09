Opposition men in jail or abroad not spared from being sued

On 26 October, Sheikh Shamim and Saiful Alam Khan were arrested in a case filed under the Special Power Act by police. They are now incarcerated yet police sued them alongside 76 other named accused and around 50-60 unnamed accused.

Sub inspector Md Ain Uddin filed the case with Tongi Paschim police station.

Shamim has been listed on number 21 and Saiful on number 52 accused in the case.

According to the case statement, around 130-140 leaders-activists of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami gathered at the College Gate area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on 30 October night.

They torched a motorbike and vandalized vehicles. They hurled brickchips at the police when they went to the spot. Police arrested six from the spot.

Gazipur city’s court inspector Md Mizanur Rahman Khan said a total of 56 BNP men were arrested from the house of BNP leader Salauddin Sarker for planning subversive activities on 26 October. All the arrestees including Sheikh Shamim and Saiful Alam are still in jail.

Plaintiff of the case did not want to say anything about the case.

Officer-in-charge Md Shakhawat Hossain said if the name of anyone whose involvement is not found during the investigation would be left out.

Tongi Paschim thana BNP’s former president Sheikh Md Alek said police detained Saiful and Shamim from an in-house meeting on 26 October.

Police accused them in a case filed over torching a vehicle but they were in jail while the incident took place.

According to the case statement, the torched motorbike (Dhaka Metro-Ha 264308) has been kept at Tongi Paschim police station. A visit to the police station on Wednesday afternoon revealed that the motorbike is a faded and rusty one with a portion of its seat burned.

According to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) office in Gazipur, the motorbike is owned by a person named Shahadat Hossain. His address is given at a house on the Road number 10 in the Uttara’s sector 12.

No person with this name was found in the house during a visit at around 2:00pm.

Asked, Tongi Paschim police station’s sub inspector Utpal Kumar Saha said, “We found the motorcycle burning after reaching the spot on information. Who took the motorcycle there and who is the owner is yet to be known. We are investigating.”