The video, which is more than four minutes long and was posted on 25 November, also shows the women seen in the 40-second clip circulated with the Banani claim. They can be heard chanting the same slogans.

The caption of the posted video said that leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated and associate organisations had brought out a protest procession in Tungipara, Gopalganj, as part of a programme announced by the party's central leadership.

It also said that leaders and activists of the Awami League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Sramik League, and Chhatra League from the five unions and the municipality of Tungipara upazila had taken part.