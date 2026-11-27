Prothom Alo Fact Check
Awami League claims Tungipara rally as ‘women’s rally’ in Banani
A 40-second video of a procession chanting, “She’s coming, she’s coming, Sheikh’s daughter is coming,” was posted on the verified Facebook page of the Bangladesh Awami League, whose activities are currently banned in the country.
The caption of the video, posted on 25 November, claimed it showed a “people’s procession led by mothers and sisters in Banani”.
However, verification has found that the footage does not show any procession led by “mothers and sisters” in Banani. It is a video of a procession by leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations in Tungipara, Gopalganj, on 25 November.
Individuals at various levels of the Awami League and its supporter groups have shared the video on different social media platforms with the same claim. They include a former central president of the banned student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League.
On Facebook alone, more than 35 pages and profiles have circulated the video, claiming it shows a procession in Banani.
The video circulated with the claim about Banani matches footage of a procession posted on a Facebook page named ‘digbijoy24.com’.
The video, which is more than four minutes long and was posted on 25 November, also shows the women seen in the 40-second clip circulated with the Banani claim. They can be heard chanting the same slogans.
The caption of the posted video said that leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated and associate organisations had brought out a protest procession in Tungipara, Gopalganj, as part of a programme announced by the party's central leadership.
It also said that leaders and activists of the Awami League, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Sramik League, and Chhatra League from the five unions and the municipality of Tungipara upazila had taken part.
The video also matches a live video posted on 25 November on a Facebook profile named ‘MD Sahine Biswas’. A review of the profile shows that Shahin Biswas has posted photos and videos of his participation in various programmes of the Tungipara upazila Chhatra League.
Same video, different claims
The same video of the procession in Tungipara has been circulated as footage of events in different locations.
Besides claiming that it showed a procession of “mothers and sisters” in Banani, the video was also shared on Facebook on 25 November with claims that “women in Teknaf brought out a procession carrying sticks in support of MP Bodi after hearing that Sheikh Hasina would return in December” and that it showed a “welcome and greeting procession by the Awami League of Ramna police station in the capital”.
Thus, the same video has been circulated at different times as footage of processions in Banani, Teknaf and Ramna in the capital.