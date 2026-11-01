Where does all the money for political parties come from, Iftekharuzzaman asks

A political party with a full organisational structure extending down to the union level across the country may need Tk 3.02 billion to Tk 3.93 billion annually to run its offices and activities. The estimated annual cost could rise to Tk 15.32 billion to Tk 21.88 billion if its organisation extends to the ward level.

However, there is a significant gap between these estimated operating costs and the income and expenditure figures disclosed by political parties.

The findings were revealed in a study by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

The research report, titled “Institutional Governance of Political Parties in Bangladesh”, was released at a press conference at TIB’s office in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, on Sunday.

According to the study, the potential income from regular membership fees falls far short of the estimated cost of running political organisations. To bridge the gap, political parties rely on both formal and informal sources of funding.