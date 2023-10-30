BNP unleashed chaos to foil elections, foreign minister to foreign diplomats

The diplomats of the US, the UK, Germany, France, Canada, Italy, Japan, China, India, Pakistan, South Korea, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Russia, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Brazil, Australia, Malaysia and European Union and representatives of the United Nations and different international organisations were present at the briefing.

Law minister Anisul Huq, prime minister’s advisor to private industry and investment Salman F Rahman, state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present alongside the foreign minister at the briefing.

In his welcome speech, Abdul Momen said, “We’re saddened with what happened on 28 October. But we were not much surprised as we had past experience of violence by the BNP and Jamaat (Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami). We expected they would change but they did not.”