Dr Kamal doubts election will be neutral

Gonoforum president Dr Kamal Hossain has expressed doubt that the next parliamentary election will be held in a free, fair and neutral manner and his party has placed six proposals on election on his behalf.

“We fear the election will not be fair and neutral. People must unite so that election is conducted in a fair and neutral manner,” he said.

Dr Kamal Hossain expressed his concern while making these remarks at a discussion at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Tuesday. Gonoforum organised the discussion on its 30th founding anniversary with the slogan “Let’s unite to establish democracy, justice and the right to vote” with its president Dr Kamal Hossain in the chair.