PM’s adviser outlines schedule and timeline for union Parishad elections
Plans are underway to announce the election schedule in the latter half of next month, with the view to holding the Union Parishad elections in the first half of October. Furthermore, all local government elections are slated to be completed within 10 to 12 months from the commencement of the polling process.
Zahed Ur Rahman, the Policy and Strategy Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, disclosed this information today, Tuesday, during a regular press briefing held at the Secretariat to highlight the government's recent activities.
The Adviser for the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, and Cultural Affairs, Zahed Ur Rahman, further informed the media that the election commission (EC) has drafted an initial roadmap ahead of the local government elections.
According to him, separate roadmaps have been formulated for the Union Parishad, Upazila Parishad, Pourashava (municipality), and City Corporation elections.
He further said that these are expected to be finalised and published by the end of this month. Plans are currently being made to announce the schedule in the second half of August and conduct the Union Parishad elections in the first half of October.
The adviser also noted that the 'July Mass Uprising Memorial Museum' will be inaugurated before the upcoming 5 August.
In a separate event yesterday, Monday, Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud stated that the EC is advancing its preparations with October in mind for the local elections.
Election Commissioner Abul Fazal Md. Sanaullah also confirmed that the EC has completed all preliminary preparations required for the local government elections.