PM’s adviser outlines schedule and timeline for union Parishad elections

The Adviser for the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, and Cultural Affairs, Zahed Ur Rahman, further informed the media that the election commission (EC) has drafted an initial roadmap ahead of the local government elections.

According to him, separate roadmaps have been formulated for the Union Parishad, Upazila Parishad, Pourashava (municipality), and City Corporation elections.

He further said that these are expected to be finalised and published by the end of this month. Plans are currently being made to announce the schedule in the second half of August and conduct the Union Parishad elections in the first half of October.