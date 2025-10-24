Tarique Rahman will return to Bangladesh by November, hopes Salahuddin
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has expressed hope that the party’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman will return to Bangladesh by November.
He said, “I believe BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will return to the country within November.” Salahuddin made the remarks while speaking to journalists at his residence in Dhaka’s Gulshan area today, Friday afternoon.
When asked whether there is a specific date for Tarique Rahman’s return, Salahuddin told journalists, “You will know the exact date very soon. Hopefully, he will return by November.”
In response to a question about which constituencies Tarique Rahman might contest in during the upcoming national election, Salahuddin said, “Of course, the acting chairman will take part in the election, he has already said so in an interview. The constituency will be decided later. He can contest from any seat in Bangladesh.”
Regarding which constituencies BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia might run from, the BNP standing committee member said, “We hope that our leader Begum Khaleda Zia will make her own decision about participating in the election considering her health condition. We certainly want her to take part in it.”