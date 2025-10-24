Tarique Rahman will return to Bangladesh by November, hopes Salahuddin

When asked whether there is a specific date for Tarique Rahman’s return, Salahuddin told journalists, “You will know the exact date very soon. Hopefully, he will return by November.”

In response to a question about which constituencies Tarique Rahman might contest in during the upcoming national election, Salahuddin said, “Of course, the acting chairman will take part in the election, he has already said so in an interview. The constituency will be decided later. He can contest from any seat in Bangladesh.”