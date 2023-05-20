Babrul may be alternative to mayor Ariful

Babrul Hossain (Babul), once a well-known leader in Sylhet politics, is to contest for the office of mayor in the city election, according to his close associates.

They say Babul, who has been an expatriate for long, is on the way back from UK in order to join the election. If Sylhet's mayor, BNP leader Ariful Haque Choudhury, does not contest in the election, there are strong speculations in the city that Babrul will contest as his alternative.

Valiant freedom fighter Babrul Hossain has been chairman of Sylhet pourashava twice and founding chairman of the sadar upazila parishad. This former general secretary of district Chhatra League was an influential Awami League leader at one time. He later joined Jatiya Party and was made advisor to the party's chairman HM Ershad. He is now distanced from active politics.