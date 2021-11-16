45th death anniversary of Maulana Bhashani Wednesday

Marking the day, different programmes, including placing wreaths at Bhashani's grave in Santosh of Tangail, discussions and doa mahfils, have been taken to observe the day in the capital and at Santosh in Tangail.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday issued a message on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of death of Maulana Bhashani, paying glowing tributes to the late legendary political figure of the country.

The premier said Maulana Bhashani had worked throughout his life for establishing the rights of the working-class people.