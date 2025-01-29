BNP leader Salahuddin hints movement demanding election

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party may announce a programme to put the government under pressure regarding holding an election in the quickest possible time.

He said that the BNP is going to take initiatives to bring back the government on the right track by correcting their mistakes and to clear the way for a political government. These initiatives can be called criticisms of the government or a movement.

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmad made these remarks at an event in the capital's Jatiya Press Club today, Wednesday. Bangladesh Journalist Association organised the event titled “July Uprising: News Media and Journalism”.

Addressing the event BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said, “The government may commit mistakes. It’s not right that all the decisions taken by the interim government will be right. They too can make mistakes. It is the duty of the journalists, political parties and democratic and civic forces to correct them.”