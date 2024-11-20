Khaleda Zia to join Armed Forces Day reception

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is going to attend the reception at Senakunja on Armed Forces Day on Thursday afternoon.

She is scheduled to leave for Senakunja at 3pm from her Gulshan residence on Thursday, said her private secretary ABM Abdus Sattar.

This will be Khaleda Zia's first participation in a state function since her imprisonment in February 2018. She last attended the reception in 2012.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, the Armed Forces Division of the Chief Adviser’s Office invited Khaleda, also a three-time former Prime Minister, to attend the reception at Senakunja.

Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Mizanur Rahman Shamim and Principal Staff Officer Lieutenant General ASM Kamrul Ahsan handed over the invitation letter to Khaleda.