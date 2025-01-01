Local, foreign conspiracies at play once again: Fakhrul

“Unfortunately, the game of conspiracy, which took place on multiple occasions in the past, has begun in Bangladesh once again today, from home and abroad. We lost martyred president Ziaur Rahman to such plots, while Deshnetri Khaleda Zia had to languish in prison for six years, and Tarique Rahman has been living abroad. This conspiracy has resurfaced,” he added.

Mirza Fakhrul warned that the people will not entertain any conspiracies or allow the conspirators to succeed.

“We want to say unequivocally that the people of Bangladesh will never allow their conspiracies to succeed. There were many efforts to dismantle the BNP, but it has never been possible. Such efforts were made even during the last so-called election, but they could persuade one, not two. The reason is that the politics of the BNP is the politics of the people of this country, rooted in independence, sovereignty, and democracy,” he said.