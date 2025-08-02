July declaration to be presented on 5 August: Press secy
The interim government has finalised the draft of the July Declaration. It will be presented before the nation on Tuesday (5 August) at 5:00 pm in the presence of all stakeholders of the mass uprising.
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam disclosed this in a post from his verified Facebook account around 1:00 pm today, Saturday.
Shafiqul Alam wrote, “The interim government has finalised the draft of the July Declaration. The declaration will be presented to the nation in the presence of all parties involved in the mass uprising on 5 August at 5:00 pm. Further details regarding this will be announced shortly.”
The July Declaration has been one of the most talked-about issues in the political arena since the mass uprising last year.
Ahead of the anniversary of the uprising, the interim government has recently sent the final draft of the July Declaration to various parties, including the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizens' Party (NCP).