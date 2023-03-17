Poisonous tree of communal forces must be uprooted: Quader 

"The poisonous tree of communal forces must be uprooted from the path of building 'Sonar Bangla' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.

He said this after paying rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 here this morning, marking the late leader’s 103rd birth anniversary and the National Children's Day 2023.