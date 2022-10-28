BNP men surge from Nilphamari to Rangpur in small vehicles

The Rangpur district bus owners association has called for a bus strike ahead of BNP's division mass rally in Rangpur, from Friday morning till 6:00pm Saturday.

While the owners associations of most of the districts have supported the strike, the Nilphamari district bus minibus owners group has not given their official support.

However, they have suspended bus movement. Nilphamari BNP leaders and activists are travelling by various other modes of transport to join the rally to be held tomorrow, Saturday, in Rangpur demanding polls time caretaker government for the upcoming 12th national parliamentary election, price hike of daily essentials, release of party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and a few other issues.