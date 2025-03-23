BNP opposes equating July 2024 Uprising with 1971 Liberation War in constitution

He said BNP believes that the power to determine the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies and the national identity card service should remain in the hands of the Election Commission. "If the NID is handed over to a separate independent institution, then the Election Commission will have to rely on that institution repeatedly for all assistance related to the NID. We think it should remain under the Election Commission."

The BNP leader also said their party does not agree with the proposal to grant the parliamentary standing committee the power to hold the Election Commission accountable. "We do not think the Election Commission, as an independent constitutional institution, should be held accountable in that manner."

Salahuddin said their party feels the interim government should focus on the national election, not a referendum. "We think the national parliamentary election should be held now, not a referendum. If a political government is established democratically through national elections first, all discussions can take place, and decisions can be made in parliament."

He also said their party does not believe a constituent assembly is necessary for the extensive reform of the constitution. "A constituent assembly is formed with representatives from various professions when a new state requires a constitution… our state is not new, and we already have a constitution, although its democratic character has been destroyed," the BNP leader said.

Since a new structure and democratic framework of the state needs to be built, he said they proposed significant amendments to the constitution.

“Those demanding a constituent assembly have also suggested 69 amendments. We’ve proposed fewer, but through discussion, we can reach a broad consensus and create a revised constitution. If they want to call it a new constitution, we have no objection. There’s no need for a constituent assembly," Salahuddin said.