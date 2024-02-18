Jatiya Part faces another split as Raushan announces council

Jatiya Party faces yet another split as Raushan Ershad, the chief patron of the party, has constituted a committee to hold the its national council. Two influential leaders of the party - Kazi Firoz Rashid and Syed Abu Hossain Babla - for the first time appeared beside Raushan centering the announcement of the committee as internal turmoil is getting more and more visible.

Raushan announced the committee to hold the party’s national council on 9 March at an emergency press conference at her residence in the city’s Gulshan today, Sunday.

Frioz Rashid and Syed Abu Hossain Babla were accompanying her at the press conference.