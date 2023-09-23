Kushtia politics: Conflict in both parties, Jashod dependent on Inu

There are four parliamentary constituencies in Kushtia. Before the 2008 election, all four of these seats were in BNP control. Kushtia was known as a BNP stronghold at the time. But over the past three elections, this district has become to be known as the Awami League fortress. Being in power for 15 consecutive years, inner conflict has sprung up in Awami League all over. Awami League is not faced by BNP now, but by Awami League itself. The party’s grassroots leaders say that the conflict between the party leaders and the people’s representatives has reached a height. The party will pay the price in the forthcoming election unless these conflicts are resolved.

Meanwhile, BNP is ensnared with cases and attacks. The party's leaders and activists are scattered. They are weary, having to appear in court, facing at least 150 political cases filed against them. They had not been carrying out any significant political programmes for quite some time. However, over the last few months they have been active in the field, first with the 10-point movement and later with the one-point movement of the party. With the election drawing close, there have even been squabbling over nominations.

Outside of these two parties, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod), an ally of Awami League, is not faring well in Kushtia. Awami League had locked in conflict with Jasod quite a few times. The leaders and activists of the two parties often get involved in clashes with each other, leading to arson and damaging property.