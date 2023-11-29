Trinamool BNP announces candidates for 230 seats

Trinamool BNP, a new political party believed to have government backing, has announced candidates in 230 constituencies for the forthcoming national polls.
The candidates include five former lawmakers – MM Shahin of Moulvibazar-2, MA Awal of Laxmipur-1, HM Golam Reza of Satkhira-4, Nuruddin Ahmed of Jhenaidah-2, and Abdul Gani of Meherpur-2.
Taimur Alam Khandaker, secretary general of Trinamool BNP, read out the names at the party headquarters in the capital’s Paltan area on Wednesday evening.
However, the party chairman, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, and its executive chairperson, Sigma Huda, were absent on the occasion. Taimur said they will announce candidates for the remaining seats in future.
Shamsher Mobin will contest in the election from Sylhet-6 constituency, Sigma Huda from Munshiganj-1, and Taimur from Narayanganj-1.
The parliamentary election is slated for 7 January 2023. The key opposition party, BNP, and other like-minded parties declared to boycott the polls and demanded a neutral government to oversee the electoral process.
However, the government as well as the election commission paid no heed to the demand and are preparing in full swing for the election, keeping the oppositions aside.
Ruling Awami League has announced candidates for all 298 electoral seats and also kept the floor open for the rebel candidates to ensure competitiveness in the election.