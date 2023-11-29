Trinamool BNP announces candidates for 230 seats

Taimur Alam Khandaker, secretary general of Trinamool BNP, read out the names at the party headquarters in the capital’s Paltan area on Wednesday evening.

However, the party chairman, Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, and its executive chairperson, Sigma Huda, were absent on the occasion. Taimur said they will announce candidates for the remaining seats in future.

Shamsher Mobin will contest in the election from Sylhet-6 constituency, Sigma Huda from Munshiganj-1, and Taimur from Narayanganj-1.