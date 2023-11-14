No problem with dialogue but there’re questions as to with whom: Momen

“We don’t have any objections to dialogue. We don’t want to destroy democracy. We shall do whatever is required to uphold democracy. We shall sit for dialogues if that is required. But who shall we sit for dialogues, this needs to be considered, there are questions about this,” AK ABdul Momen said.

He further stated that the government takes into consideration any good advice the friendly countries put forth. “They are advising us. We are not taking this otherwise. We consider the counsel of any friendly countries with due importance … and accept that if that is better for the country.”

Mentioning that many such advises come along, the foreign minister said, “We do need to consider whether we can implement the advice that are put forth. We need to consider the reality. We have accepted what the foreigners said regarding the Digital Security Act. We are a highly realistic country; the government is highly realistic. We try to accept if people truly have any complaints.”