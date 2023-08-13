Drama of anti-militancy drive staged to divert attention from movement: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged the government has staged an anti-militancy drive in a bid to divert people's attention from the one-point movement.

He said, "From where did so many explosives appear all of a sudden? How and who brought those? When the movement is taken to the peak, the drama of militancy takes place then."

Mirza Fakhrul made these comments at a discussion at Dhaka Reporters' Unity on Sunday.

The discussion was organised by Bangladesh Krira Unnoyon Parishad (Bangladesh Sports Development Council) to mark the 54th death anniversary of Arafat Rahman Koko, younger son of late president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Saturday arrested 10 people including the wife of a physician in a drive on suspicion of a militant hideout in the hill-side areas of Moulvibazar.