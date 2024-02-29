BNP is out to implement master plan of destroying country: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today said BNP is active in implementing a master plan to destroy the country, while it has no faith in the country's democracy and elections.

"Seizing the state power unconstitutionally and illegally, military dictator Ziaur Rahman formed BNP in an army camp," he said in a statement.

Since its inception, the AL general secretary said, BNP has been doing politics by blocking the democratic rights of the country's people and running the steam roller of torture on the commoners.

So, the talking about democracy and good governance does not suit BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, he said.

