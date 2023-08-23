India wants fair, violence-free election: GM Quader

India wants to see a fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh, with no incidents of violence before or after the polls, says Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader.

Quader returned home on Wednesday evening, wrapping up his four-day trip to India.

Speaking to the media at the Dhaka airport, the JaPa chairman said he held discussions with several influential figures in India. However, he declined to provide any specific details regarding the discussions without consent from the Indian side.