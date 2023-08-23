India wants fair, violence-free election: GM Quader

India wants to see a fair and peaceful election in Bangladesh, with no incidents of violence before or after the polls, says Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader.
Quader returned home on Wednesday evening, wrapping up his four-day trip to India.
Speaking to the media at the Dhaka airport, the JaPa chairman said he held discussions with several influential figures in India. However, he declined to provide any specific details regarding the discussions without consent from the Indian side.
"The discussions transpired in that manner. If they decide to make it public, they will do it. From my side, I cannot speak anything without their permission," he said.
Responding to queries about India's stance over upcoming election in Bangladesh, GM Quader said they want a fair and timely election here. It should be an election with no violence or uncertainty over the people’s life before and after the polls.
“If this happens, they will be happy since they have different sorts of investment here,” he said.
The JaPa chairman further said it will be easier for India to conduct their activities if the situation in Bangladesh remains stable and the next government is formed through a fair election.
“They expect us all to create a conducive environment for holding a fair election,” he elaborated.
Asked about India’s stance regarding the political dissents over the election, he said India sees it as an internal issue of Bangladesh. They expect the stakeholders here to settle the issues through discussions.
In addition, the neighboring nation called upon the Jatiya Party to proactively engage in discussions with others for holding a fair election.