EU expects inclusive elections

The European Union (EU) hopes to see a democratic, credible, peaceful and inclusive election in Bangladesh.

EU ambassador Charles Whiteley made the remark after holding a meeting with the election commission on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the entire world expects such an election.

A EU delegation held a meeting with the election commission at the Nirbachan Bhaban ahead of the 12th parliamentary election slated to be held on 7 January.

After the meeting, Charles Whiteley said an elaborate discussion has been held over the preparation of the election. However, he didn't say anything elaborately.

He also didn't respond to the newsmen.

*More to follow...