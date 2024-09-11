Tarique Rahman urges all to remain alert about conspiracy of AL

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman today urged all people to remain alert about multi-faceted conspiracies of the cohorts of the autocrat though the dictator fled the country.

"If any plot is made, befitting reply should be given to it," he said while addressing a public rally at Gopalpur in Tangail district as the chief guest virtually from London.

Tangail's Gopalpur unit of BNP organised the rally this afternoon demanding release of former deputy minister Abdus Salam Pintu from jail.

Tarique Rahman said BNP wants to introduce politics of production and development in the country in future.

"Only a political government can solve all the problems of the people while public mandate is needed to this end. If we get the opportunity to perform that duty (governing the state) with the mandate of the country's people, your problems will remain in my mind," he added.