Banned Chhatra League threatened and abused me over phone: Samantha Sharmin

Samantha Sharmin, who resigned from the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said that she received threats over the phone and was subjected to verbal abuse.

She made the disclosure in a post on her Facebook account at 12:35 pm on Sunday.

In her Facebook post, Samantha Sharmin said a man named Sabuj Khan, identifying himself as a member of the banned Barguna district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League, threatened to give her the “Joy Bangla” treatment within a few days. He made the threat at 12:27 pm.

She also said he used abusive language against her. However, he declined to disclose his position in the Chhatra League. She added that the banned Awami League had no place in this country.