Case filed against Nusrat Tabassum's father over alleged land grabbing and house vandalism

A case has been filed at Daulatpur Police Station in Kushtia against the father of Nusrat Tabassum, a member of parliament (MP) for the reserved women's seat and a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP).

Nusrat’s father, Abdul Halim, has been accused of vandalising a residential house, assaulting its occupants, looting belongings and grabbing land.

The case was filed today, Saturday, by Idris Ali, 67, a resident of Bagoan Tension Mor area in Mathurapur union of Daulatpur upazila.

Abdul Halim is the sole named accused in the case, while eight to 10 unidentified people have also been accused.

Kushtia district police’s spokesperson, Additional Superintendent of Police Faisal Mahmud confirmed the case to Prothom Alo.

Speaking by phone at 6:00 pm on Saturday, he said a case has been filed against Abdul Halim. Sub-Inspector Mohsin Chowdhury of Daulatpur Police Station will investigate it.