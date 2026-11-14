Case filed against Nusrat Tabassum's father over alleged land grabbing and house vandalism
A case has been filed at Daulatpur Police Station in Kushtia against the father of Nusrat Tabassum, a member of parliament (MP) for the reserved women's seat and a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP).
Nusrat’s father, Abdul Halim, has been accused of vandalising a residential house, assaulting its occupants, looting belongings and grabbing land.
The case was filed today, Saturday, by Idris Ali, 67, a resident of Bagoan Tension Mor area in Mathurapur union of Daulatpur upazila.
Abdul Halim is the sole named accused in the case, while eight to 10 unidentified people have also been accused.
Kushtia district police’s spokesperson, Additional Superintendent of Police Faisal Mahmud confirmed the case to Prothom Alo.
Speaking by phone at 6:00 pm on Saturday, he said a case has been filed against Abdul Halim. Sub-Inspector Mohsin Chowdhury of Daulatpur Police Station will investigate it.
Contacted about the case, Sub-Inspector Mohsin Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “I have been assigned to investigate the case. That is all I know.”
What the case statement says
According to the case statement, Idris Ali bought four and a quarter kathas of land from two of Abdul Halim’s brothers about five years ago. After taking possession of the land, he built a house there and began living in it with his family.
Abdul Halim later planned to take forcible possession of the land. Against this backdrop, on the morning of 13 September last year, Abdul Halim and his associates allegedly attacked Idris Ali’s house with locally made weapons.
The case statement alleges that the attackers damaged the walls, doors and windows, tin roof and furniture of Idris Ali’s house, causing losses worth around Tk 250,000. When Idris Ali tried to stop them, he and his wife, Mina Khatun, were beaten with sticks.
The attackers also allegedly looted three beds and 10 bundles of tin sheets, along with other belongings worth around Tk 150,000.
In his case statement, Idris Ali further said that when he sought justice from local residents after the incident, Abdul Halim instead filed a case against him at Daulatpur Police Station on 16 September last year. He had to serve time in jail in connection with that case.
After securing bail, he learnt that Abdul Halim has taken possession of the land by using the influence of his daughter, MP Nusrat Tabassum. When Idris Ali protested, he was threatened with being implicated in an arms case. As a result, he left the area with his family and took shelter at his in-law’s house.
The case statement also says that a fire broke out at Abdul Halim’s house on 12 November. Idris Ali said he has learnt that attempts were being made to falsely implicate him and his family members in a case filed over that incident.
Fearing this, he filed the complaint at the police station. He stated that fear, intimidation and concerns for his safety had prevented him from filing a case earlier over the alleged attack, states the case statement.
When contacted, case plaintiff Idris Ali told Prothom Alo, “I bought the land from Abdul Halim’s brothers. The land I purchased is near the bamboo grove below Halim’s house. I filed a case at the police station over last year’s incident.”
Nusrat’s father knows nothing about the case
Asked about the allegations in the case, Abdul Halim, the father of MP Nusrat, told Prothom Alo, “I know nothing about the case. Idris Ali does not live in the area. He has disputes with many people in the area. As far as I know, he has been absconding since 5 August 2024.”
Abdul Halim added, “There was an issue concerning the purchase and sale of my brothers’ land. Perhaps someone instigated Idris Ali to file the case now. I know nothing about it yet.”