Nusrat’s home fire: Heated exchanges in parliament over cause of blaze

According to Thursday’s agenda, the question-and-answer session was scheduled to be the first item of business. However, at the start of the session, opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam rose on a point of order and raised the issue of the fire at Nusrat Tabassum’s home.

NCP convener Nahid Islam said concerns were growing over the safety of MPs, leaders of the July mass uprising and activists involved in the anti-fascist movement. He said, “Will this government provide any kind of security? If it cannot, let us know.”

Nahid Islam said, “If we have no human rights and if this government remains more concerned about the human rights of our enemies, then we will have to find our own way.”

Saying that it was clear who the targets of the attacks were, he warned the government, “If we are the first targets, they (the BNP) will be the second target. If our families are attacked, their families will also be attacked by the fascist forces. They are that brutal.”

Nahid said four petrol bombs had been thrown at Nusrat’s home in Daulatpur, Kushtia, setting it on fire. He said it was clear who the main targets were in the anarchy and sabotage being unleashed across the country by the ousted fascist forces.