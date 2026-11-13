Will be doubtful of probe’s impartiality after home minister’s remarks: Nusrat Tabassum

Nusrat Tabassum, reserved-seat member of parliament (MP) and leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has said she will remain doubtful about the impartiality of the investigation into the accusation of petrol bomb attack on her ancestral home in Kushtia following the home minister's remarks in parliament.

She made the statement in a Facebook post around midnight on Thursday.

A fire broke out at Nusrat’s ancestral home in Kushtia on Wednesday night. Five rooms with tin roofs were gutted in the blaze, and two goats were burned to death. Nusrat described the incident as sabotage, saying she believed it was caused by a petrol bomb attack. She blamed the Awami League (activities banned in the country) for the fire.