I will keep doing my work walking through fire: Nusrat Tabassum

“I will keep doing my work, walking through fire. Inquilab Zindabad,” she wrote.

At 8:50 am on Thursday, Nusrat published another Facebook post with several photographs. She said the house built by her grandfather, where they grew up, had been burned down. A baby goat had also been burnt to death.

In the post, she wrote, “They are celebrating after setting it on fire. They thought they have hurt us badly! What a bunch of bedbugs fleeing with their tails tucked. They could not intimidate us even while staying in the country. What else do they think they can achieve by doing this?”