‘Today me, tomorrow you, day after everyone else will be attacked’: Nahid Islam

The “fallen criminal fascist forces” are targeting the leaders and stakeholders of the July Revolution, said Nahid Islam, convener of National Citizen Party (NCP).

“When one falls, all are at risk. Today it is me, tomorrow it could be you and the day after, everyone else will be attacked one by one,” he said.

The opposition chief whip made the remarks in a post on his verified Facebook page at around 3:00 am on Thursday.