‘Today me, tomorrow you, day after everyone else will be attacked’: Nahid Islam
The “fallen criminal fascist forces” are targeting the leaders and stakeholders of the July Revolution, said Nahid Islam, convener of National Citizen Party (NCP).
“When one falls, all are at risk. Today it is me, tomorrow it could be you and the day after, everyone else will be attacked one by one,” he said.
The opposition chief whip made the remarks in a post on his verified Facebook page at around 3:00 am on Thursday.
In the post, the NCP convener said he no longer expected the government and administration to be able to provide security to the people.
“We have to choose our own way,” he wrote.
Nahid Islam said, fascist Awami League is not a domestic force. Backed, sheltered and instigated by Delhi, the anti-July forces are tearing Bangladesh apart. They carry out sabotage inside the country and cross the border to take shelter on the other side, he wrote.
Saying they would confront anti-Bangladesh forces, Nahid wrote, “We will do so unitedly and democratically.”
NCP leaders have alleged that a petrol bomb was thrown at the village home of party leader and reserved-seat member of parliament (MP) Nusrat Tabassum in Kushtia.
A fire broke out at her family home in Bagowan village under Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia shortly after midnight on Thursday.
Nusrat is a joint convener of the NCP and a member of its highest policymaking forum, the Political Council. She is also a member of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad from a reserved women's seat.
In a Facebook post, the NCP Media Cell alleged that Awami League activists had hurled a petrol bomb at her home. NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain also said in a Facebook post that a petrol bomb attack had been carried out on Nusrat Tabassum's house.