NCP wants to keep Jamaat ‘in line’ while remaining in alliance

The National Citizen Party (NCP), a partner in the same alliance, is dissatisfied with some of Jamaat-e-Islami’s recent political positions. The party’s policymakers believe Jamaat has become too accommodating towards the government in its role as an opposition party.

Against this backdrop, NCP has adopted a strategy of putting pressure on Jamaat still remaining part of the 11-party alliance. At the same time, the party wants to assert its own distinct political identity as well.

Prothom Alo learned of this stance after speaking to seven members of NCP’s political council, its highest policymaking body.

The growing distance between the two parties has come into focus through senior NCP leaders’ public criticism of Jamaat’s role in the recent by-election in Thakurgaon-1 and NCP’s limited participation in the 11-party alliance’s Khulna divisional long march on 31 October. NCP leaders, however, have said they do not want to leave the alliance.