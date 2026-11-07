Tensions between NCP leadership and Samanta stretched back months

When the youth leaders of the July 2024 Mass Uprising formed the Jatiya Nagorik Committee (national citizens’ committee), Samanta Sharmeen served as its spokesperson, representing the platform across various programmes, public outreach initiatives, and television talk shows.

Before long, she became a prominent face, articulating these young activists’ political aspirations and vision for the country. Later, when the National Citizen Party (NCP) made its official debut, Samanta remained in the spotlight of politically conscious observers as one of its senior leaders.

Now, Samanta Sharmeen’s departure from the party—forged in the crucible of the uprising—has raised questions among many. Discussions are rife over why she suddenly took such a decision, with numerous individuals sharing their own interpretations and analyses on Facebook.

However, inquiries reveal that ideological friction between Samanta and the NCP leadership began nearly a year ago. She voiced strong objections ahead of the 13th Parliamentary Election when the NCP formed an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami.

Protesting this alliance, more than 20 leaders had previously resigned from the NCP’s central committee. Samanta Sharmeen is the latest high-profile figure to join that list.