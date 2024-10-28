Political parties ask whether govt supports students’ demands

He said though the interim government does not have any lack of goodwill, there is lack of coordination, procrastination, and experience and farsightedness in running the government. Some of their emotional statements created confusion among the people regarding their goals and objectives. Some of their steps have also created controversy.

Saiful Huq also spoke about new demands being made by the students everyday which has overshadowed the activities of the reform commissions.

He also raised the question on whether the government has support or consent to the demands of the students as they have representation in the interim government.

In his concluding remarks, Saiful Huq said the interim government will implement those issues where unanimity has been reached. The political government will take decisions on the remaining issues. But division is widening on new demands, and suspicions are appearing about the intentions of the government.

Achievements could turn into disowning if any attempt is made to impose anything, he remarked.

Saiful Huq further spoke against the banning of any political party through an executive order.

Nagarik Oikya president Mahmudur Rahman Manna highlighted three achievements of the interim government. Those are - development partners pledge to support with a large amount of money, the Bangladesh Bank governor’s repaying loans without touching the forex reserve and releasing 57 expatriates from the jails of the UAE.