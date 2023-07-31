Quader sees no problem with spreading video of Gayeshwar having lunch at DB office

When asked about the political etiquette of releasing such video, Quader said, “Has it been done by political people? It was done by detectives. This is their job. It was not done by Biplob Barua and Arafat.”

A video containing Gayeshwar having lunch at the DB office with its chief Harun-Or-Rashid went viral on Saturday.

The BNP leader was detained from Dholaikhal during a clash between police and BNP activists. Later, he was brought to the DB office.

Speaking about the next parliamentary election, Quader said, "No foreign ambassador asked for a caretaker government. They did not even speak about dissolving parliament or resignation of Sheikh Hasina. A peaceful election is their demand. Their demand and our demand is aligned. We also want a peaceful election. We will remain accountable if the election does not become peaceful for us. If that does not be peaceful for others, they will remain accountable."