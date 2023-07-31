Quader sees no problem with spreading video of Gayeshwar having lunch at DB office

Ruling Bangladesh Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has defended spreading of a video showing opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Gayeshwar Chandra Roy having lunch at the office of detective branch (DB) of police.
He also said it was not a problem, reports news agency UNB.
“That is true, what is the problem? Whether someone conspired it is a different story. He ate well with Ruhi fish,” said Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, while talking to newspersons at the conference room of his ministry on Monday.
“You better ask why he had eaten the food. How hungry! What kind of politician is he? We did not even take food for three days in a row during our movements. Maybe he got hungry participating in the movement.”
Quader said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sent BNP leader Aman fruits as he was a bit sick and courtesy should be maintained in politics.
When asked about the political etiquette of releasing such video, Quader said, “Has it been done by political people? It was done by detectives. This is their job. It was not done by Biplob Barua and Arafat.”
A video containing Gayeshwar having lunch at the DB office with its chief Harun-Or-Rashid went viral on Saturday.
The BNP leader was detained from Dholaikhal during a clash between police and BNP activists. Later, he was brought to the DB office.
Speaking about the next parliamentary election, Quader said, "No foreign ambassador asked for a caretaker government. They did not even speak about dissolving parliament or resignation of Sheikh Hasina. A peaceful election is their demand. Their demand and our demand is aligned. We also want a peaceful election. We will remain accountable if the election does not become peaceful for us. If that does not be peaceful for others, they will remain accountable."
Talking to newspersons at the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters, Gayeshwar on Sunday said the video and pictures of his lunch at the DB office have been circulated with the intention to mislead people.
Slamming the act, he said spreading videos and photos of the incident on social media is a low-taste joke and a very shameful and hateful act.