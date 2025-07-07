If Hasina hadn’t fallen, these DCs, SPs would’ve queued at Gonobhaban for promotions: Hasnat Abdullah
If anyone sides with dictatorship, they will have no place in Bangladesh, National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser in the southern region Hasnat Abdullah on Monday warned.
“If Hasina hadn’t fallen, these same DCs (deputy commissioners) and SPs (superintendents of police) would have queued up at the Gonobhaban for promotions. If anyone sides with dictatorship, they will have no place in Bangladesh,” the NCP leader said.
He made these remarks during a street rally held in front of the Boro Mosque at Saheb Bazar Zero Point in Rajshahi city around 8:00 pm on Sunday.
Earlier, the NCP launched their ‘July March’ from the Railgate area of the town around 6:00 pm. The march paraded through New Market, Alka Mor, Ganakpara, Saheb Bazar, and Alupotti areas in the town before ending at Saheb Bazar Zero Point in front of the Boro Mosque.
The rally was conducted by the party’s chief coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari.
Among others, party convener Nahid Islam, member secretary Akhtar Hosen, senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara, chief organiser in the northern region Sarjis Alam, organiser in the northern region Imran Imon, and chief coordinator in Rajshahi town Mobashwer Ali also addressed the rally.
After the rally, the party inaugurated their office in Ganakpara area of the town.
Hasnat Abdullah first spoke about the role of journalists during the July uprising.
“We are also keeping an eye on journalists. These very journalists tried their utmost to label us as terrorists during the July uprising. Beloved residents of Rajshahi, a crisis is looming over Bangladesh and you must remain vigilant,” he said.
At one point in his speech, Hasnat made a comment about the media houses of the Bashundhara Group.
He said, “To the journalists of Bashundhara, we haven’t forgotten the way this media manufactured legitimacy for the actions of killer Hasina. Once again, Bashundhara’s journalists have shamelessly stepped in to legitimise crimes. They are once again conspiring to stage another 1/11.”
The senior NCP Leader also issued a warning to officials in the administration.
He said, “To the DCs and SPs, we know you’re being cordial with us only because you’re under pressure. If Hasina hadn’t fallen, these same DCs and SPs would have queued up at the Gonobhaban for promotions. Those in the administration, you are aligning with power. You are making a mistake.”
“Don’t forget the fate of the DCs and SPs of the past 16 years. Don’t forget, these days don’t last forever. We’re not asking you to become pro-NCP. But you have seen the outcome of being loyal to the Awami League, to political parties. You have seen people fleeing across the border to India, or escaping into cantonments. If anyone supports dictatorship, they will no longer have a place in this Bangladesh,” he insisted.
Hasnat Abdullah also took a dig at the intelligence agencies. He said, “Those serving with the agencies in Rajshahi and those in Bangladesh’s intelligence services don’t know what conspiracies are hatched abroad against Bangladesh. They don’t know that plots are being devised to endanger the country’s sovereignty.”
“What you do is sit in the cantonment and form political parties. They pit one group against another and pit one ruler against another. You are the intelligence agencies of Bangladesh. And we are keeping an eye on you as well,” he warned.