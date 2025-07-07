If Hasina hadn’t fallen, these DCs, SPs would’ve queued at Gonobhaban for promotions: Hasnat Abdullah

If anyone sides with dictatorship, they will have no place in Bangladesh, National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser in the southern region Hasnat Abdullah on Monday warned.

“If Hasina hadn’t fallen, these same DCs (deputy commissioners) and SPs (superintendents of police) would have queued up at the Gonobhaban for promotions. If anyone sides with dictatorship, they will have no place in Bangladesh,” the NCP leader said.

He made these remarks during a street rally held in front of the Boro Mosque at Saheb Bazar Zero Point in Rajshahi city around 8:00 pm on Sunday.

Earlier, the NCP launched their ‘July March’ from the Railgate area of the town around 6:00 pm. The march paraded through New Market, Alka Mor, Ganakpara, Saheb Bazar, and Alupotti areas in the town before ending at Saheb Bazar Zero Point in front of the Boro Mosque.